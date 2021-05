EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival may still be going on, but we’re already starting to plan ahead (a bit) for the International Food & Wine Festival!. We’ve already shared a look at the dates for the Food & Wine Festival, 5 booths that have been confirmed so far, and a look at the entertainment that will be coming back. But, one of our questions that still hasn’t been answered is whether the Eat to the Beat Concert Series will be coming back. Today one fantastic reader shared a potential clue with us to solve this mystery!