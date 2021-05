Ever since Ronald Eustice owned his first dairy animal — at just 15 months old — he has been involved the cattle industry in some way, shape or form. At the time, Eustice’s parents were short of money and cashed a $50 savings bond given to Eustice by his great-grandfather. They purchased a Brown Swiss cow with the money because they thought he needed a cow more than he needed the money. Little did they know, that was just the beginning of the accomplishments/achievements that would follow in the next seven decades.