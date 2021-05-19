newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Veteran Climate Scientist Booted by Trump Returns to White House

By Jennifer Adams
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 hour ago
Climate scientist Mike Kuperberg is returning to the White House to lead the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) after he was removed from his post by former President Donald Trump, Axios reports. The USGCRP conducts climate research and writes reports that lawmakers and corporations use to create new policies. Kuperberg said he is “really excited to be back.” “I think [the program] is a critical component for advancing the climate agenda of this administration,” he added.

