A decorated American doctor has died of Covid-19 after travelling to India to care for family members, his university has confirmed.Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, was an infectious disease expert at New Jersey’s Rutgers University. He died in a Delhi hospital on 28 April after several weeks of treatment for Covid-related complications.Kapila’s widow Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila, herself a scientist working on the pandemic, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the couple travelled together to India in the last week of March.“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe...