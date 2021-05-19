Local hospitals revise visitor guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on May 13 that it's no longer necessary for vaccinated people to wear masks or social distance outdoors or indoors, a decision people across the U.S. have been debating ever since. Almost immediately after the CDC's announcement, questions abounded about the new guidance. On top of the obvious—Why did this change happen so quickly?—many asked, What about schools? Or how will essential workers confirm people are vaccinated? Then, on May 16, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, gave an important update about some of those answers.