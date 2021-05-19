Local hospitals revise visitor guidelines
Allen County Regional Hospital and Anderson County Hospital have revised their visitor guidelines to allow Level 3 visitation, as of May 17. The hospitals were previously at a Level 4, which allowed patients only one visitor per day. Level 3 visitor guidelines allow two visitors per patient per day in inpatient areas, and the emergency department. There is no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.www.iolaregister.com