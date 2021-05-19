newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas Government

Local hospitals revise visitor guidelines

Iola Register
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen County Regional Hospital and Anderson County Hospital have revised their visitor guidelines to allow Level 3 visitation, as of May 17. The hospitals were previously at a Level 4, which allowed patients only one visitor per day. Level 3 visitor guidelines allow two visitors per patient per day in inpatient areas, and the emergency department. There is no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.

www.iolaregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Anderson County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
County
Allen County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Hospitals#Emergency Department#Revised Guidelines#Health Facilities#Health Care Facilities#Emergency Care#Anderson County Hospital#Inpatient Areas#Cdc Guidance#Patient#Appointment#Disease Control#Outdoors#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Ohio GovernmentCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Public HealthKTVZ

Nurses’ union president criticizes new CDC mask guidance

The president of the country’s largest nurses’ union has spoken out against updated federal guidance which says that — with a few exceptions — people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 don’t need to wear face masks in indoor or outdoor settings. Speaking Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” National Nurses...
Illinois Governmentriverbender.com

HSHS Hospitals and Clinics in Illinois Uphold Masking and Social Distancing Guidelines

The CDC announced on May 13, 2021, that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors. However, health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from this guidance. In alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors and the communities we serve.
Idaho HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

Local hospital now has a designated treatment Center

Idaho Falls Community Hospital now has a designated treatment center. The center will focus on patients dealing with trauma, heart attacks and strokes. The designations are part of Idaho’s time sensitive emergency system, which was created to help address the top three preventable causes of death. A team at Idaho...
GovernmentHuron Daily Tribune

Downtown Sioux Falls visitors react to mask-free guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Many people who were strolling downtown in South Dakota's most populous city over the weekend say the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding masks is good news. The CDC earlier in the week put out new recommendations that people who are fully...
Kentucky Governmentwymt.com

Lexington doctor celebrates updated CDC information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has constantly updated information about COVID-19, including how it is spread and guidance for prevention. Dr. Ryan Stanton said he was excited after the CDC said fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks anymore. “The vaccine is going to...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says the CDC Will Revise These Guidelines Very Soon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on May 13 that it's no longer necessary for vaccinated people to wear masks or social distance outdoors or indoors, a decision people across the U.S. have been debating ever since. Almost immediately after the CDC's announcement, questions abounded about the new guidance. On top of the obvious—Why did this change happen so quickly?—many asked, What about schools? Or how will essential workers confirm people are vaccinated? Then, on May 16, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, gave an important update about some of those answers.
Public Healthwypr.org

Local Health Experts Weigh In On CDC Guidelines

Some health experts are questioning the CDC’s new masking guidelines. The agency announced Thursday afternoon that fully vaccinated people can go unmasked in most indoor settings. Molly Hyde, an infection preventionist at GBMC HealthCare, said following the new guidelines is technically safe, but she has concerns. “Where I worry is...
Public HealthOnward State

Penn State ‘Evaluating’ Revised Masking Guidelines, Rules Still In Place

Penn State administrators are currently evaluating new federal guidelines on mask-wearing and could change on-campus rules in the near future, the university said Friday. But in the meantime, most masking orders at the university remain intact. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidance saying fully...
Iowa Governmentsioux-city.org

Lunchtime Program Series Features Local Hospitals

Images of the people and places providing early medical care in the community will be showcased at “History at High Noon: Sioux City Hospitals” on Thursday, May 20 at 12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. The program is free, but reservations are required by calling 712-279-6174. Capacity is limited to 40 attendees. Protective masks/face coverings and social distancing are encouraged. No food or beverages are allowed.