Researchers develop integrative approach to better understand the origins of Parkinson's disease

TP53INP1 is a stress-induced protein, which acts as a dual positive regulator of transcription and of autophagy and whose deficiency has been linked with cancer and metabolic syndrome. Here, we addressed the unexplored role of TP53INP1 and of its Drosophila homolog dDOR in the maintenance of neuronal homeostasis under chronic stress, focusing on dopamine (DA) neurons under normal ageing- and Parkinson’s disease (PD)-related context. Trp53inp1−/− mice displayed additional loss of DA neurons in the substantia nigra compared to wild-type (WT) mice, both with ageing and in a PD model based on targeted overexpression of α-synuclein. Nigral Trp53inp1 expression of WT mice was not significantly modified with ageing but was markedly increased in the PD model. Trp53inp2 expression showed similar evolution and did not differ between WT and Trp53inp1−/− mice. In Drosophila, pan-neuronal dDOR overexpression improved survival under paraquat exposure and mitigated the progressive locomotor decline and the loss of DA neurons caused by the human α-synuclein A30P variant. dDOR overexpression in DA neurons also rescued the locomotor deficit in flies with RNAi-induced downregulation of dPINK1 or dParkin. Live imaging, confocal and electron microscopy in fat bodies, neurons, and indirect flight muscles showed that dDOR acts as a positive regulator of basal autophagy and mitophagy independently of the PINK1-mediated pathway. Analyses in a mammalian cell model confirmed that modulating TP53INP1 levels does not impact mitochondrial stress-induced PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy. These data provide the first evidence for a neuroprotective role of TP53INP1/dDOR and highlight its involvement in the regulation of autophagy and mitophagy in neurons.