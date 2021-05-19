newsbreak-logo
Diseases & Treatments

Researchers develop integrative approach to better understand the origins of Parkinson's disease

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleParkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease and affects more than 10 million people around the world. To better understand the origins of the disease, researchers from Penn State College of Medicine and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed an integrative approach, combining experimental and computational methods, to understand how individual proteins may form harmful aggregates, or groupings, that are known to contribute to the development of the disease. They said their findings could guide the development of new therapeutics to delay or even halt the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

