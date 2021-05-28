Cancel
House Rent

Dream of Renting a Luxury Apartment? You Can Afford To in These 20 Cities

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
 19 days ago

After spending much of the past year at home, many of us have dreamt of upgrading our spaces . And now with many jobs becoming location-independent, you may be less tied down to your current residence.

If you're looking to rent a luxury apartment -- think, 1,000 square feet or more with top-of-the-line finishes and amenities, too -- but you're on a budget, you might consider moving to a smaller city.

RENTCafé rounded up 20 cities where living in a high-end apartment will cost you less than $1,250 a month.

Last updated: May 19, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7VCw_0a4RGoEZ00

20. Winter Haven, Florida

  • Average rent: $1,107
  • Average square feet: 1,022
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 52%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQJ4B_0a4RGoEZ00

19. Mobile, Alabama

  • Average rent: $1,225
  • Average square feet: 1,126
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afb3u_0a4RGoEZ00

18. Panama City, Florida

  • Average rent: $1,216
  • Average square feet: 1,113
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 37%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhxhE_0a4RGoEZ00

17. Las Cruces, New Mexico

  • Average rent: $1,033
  • Average square feet: 1,034
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 36%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044HQT_0a4RGoEZ00

16. Beavercreek, Ohio

  • Average rent: $1,179
  • Average square feet: 1,060
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 48%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IoZB_0a4RGoEZ00

15. Madison, Alabama

  • Average rent: $1,168
  • Average square feet: 1,050
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 70%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRudw_0a4RGoEZ00

14. Bellevue, Nebraska

  • Average rent: $1,245
  • Average square feet: 1,149
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 57%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmZqC_0a4RGoEZ00

13. Lebanon, Tennessee

  • Average rent: $1,143
  • Average square feet: 1,063
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 75%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qYtL_0a4RGoEZ00

12. Greenwood, Indiana

  • Average rent: $1,102
  • Average square feet: 1,059
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 27%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLUsq_0a4RGoEZ00

11. Johnston, Iowa

  • Average rent: $1,230
  • Average square feet: 1,114
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 63%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujofm_0a4RGoEZ00

10. Greer, South Carolina

  • Average rent: $1,152
  • Average square feet: 1,094
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 43%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mq8Q_0a4RGoEZ00

9. Union City, Georgia

  • Average rent: $1,161
  • Average square feet: 1,104
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRwVj_0a4RGoEZ00

8. Lexington, South Carolina

  • Average rent: $1,128
  • Average square feet: 1,068
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 89%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NT7sx_0a4RGoEZ00

7. Daphne, Alabama

  • Average rent: $1,176
  • Average square feet: 1,165
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 55%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31StSG_0a4RGoEZ00

6. Macon, Georgia

  • Average rent: $1,106
  • Average square feet: 1,112
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 41%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpcZ2_0a4RGoEZ00

5. Phenix City, Alabama

  • Average rent: $1,162
  • Average square feet: 1,276
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 42%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4xSw_0a4RGoEZ00

4. Columbus, Georgia

  • Average rent: $1,129
  • Average square feet: 1,229
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbDwZ_0a4RGoEZ00

3. Shawnee, Kansas

  • Average rent: $1,173
  • Average square feet: 1,231
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 28%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pg2Q_0a4RGoEZ00

2. Warner Robins, Georgia

  • Average rent: $1,005
  • Average square feet: 1,164
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 43%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuKpM_0a4RGoEZ00

1. Hoover, Alabama

  • Average rent: $1,097
  • Average square feet: 1,147
  • Share of apartments that are high-end: 54%

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photo is for representational purposes only.

Methodology: Data is sourced from RENTCafé , which analyzed cities with a population of minimum 10,000 (per U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates), at least 1,000 units and 4 properties (completed and classified as high-end) and excluded fully affordable properties. The final rankings that determine “great value” are based on weights attributed to the main metrics: average rent as of February 2021 (35%), average square footage (35%), share of high-end units within a city (15%) and share of high-end units within top locations as defined by Yardi Matrix (15%).

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dream of Renting a Luxury Apartment? You Can Afford To in These 20 Cities

