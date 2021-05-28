Dream of Renting a Luxury Apartment? You Can Afford To in These 20 Cities

After spending much of the past year at home, many of us have dreamt of upgrading our spaces . And now with many jobs becoming location-independent, you may be less tied down to your current residence.

If you're looking to rent a luxury apartment -- think, 1,000 square feet or more with top-of-the-line finishes and amenities, too -- but you're on a budget, you might consider moving to a smaller city.

RENTCafé rounded up 20 cities where living in a high-end apartment will cost you less than $1,250 a month.

Last updated: May 19, 2021

20. Winter Haven, Florida

Average rent: $1,107

$1,107 Average square feet: 1,022

1,022 Share of apartments that are high-end: 52%

19. Mobile, Alabama

Average rent: $1,225

$1,225 Average square feet: 1,126

1,126 Share of apartments that are high-end: 22%

18. Panama City, Florida

Average rent: $1,216

$1,216 Average square feet: 1,113

1,113 Share of apartments that are high-end: 37%

17. Las Cruces, New Mexico

Average rent: $1,033

$1,033 Average square feet: 1,034

1,034 Share of apartments that are high-end: 36%

16. Beavercreek, Ohio

Average rent: $1,179

$1,179 Average square feet: 1,060

1,060 Share of apartments that are high-end: 48%

15. Madison, Alabama

Average rent: $1,168

$1,168 Average square feet: 1,050

1,050 Share of apartments that are high-end: 70%

14. Bellevue, Nebraska

Average rent: $1,245

$1,245 Average square feet: 1,149

1,149 Share of apartments that are high-end: 57%

13. Lebanon, Tennessee

Average rent: $1,143

$1,143 Average square feet: 1,063

1,063 Share of apartments that are high-end: 75%

12. Greenwood, Indiana

Average rent: $1,102

$1,102 Average square feet: 1,059

1,059 Share of apartments that are high-end: 27%

11. Johnston, Iowa

Average rent: $1,230

$1,230 Average square feet: 1,114

1,114 Share of apartments that are high-end: 63%

10. Greer, South Carolina

Average rent: $1,152

$1,152 Average square feet: 1,094

1,094 Share of apartments that are high-end: 43%

9. Union City, Georgia

Average rent: $1,161

$1,161 Average square feet: 1,104

1,104 Share of apartments that are high-end: 65%

8. Lexington, South Carolina

Average rent: $1,128

$1,128 Average square feet: 1,068

1,068 Share of apartments that are high-end: 89%

7. Daphne, Alabama

Average rent: $1,176

$1,176 Average square feet: 1,165

1,165 Share of apartments that are high-end: 55%

6. Macon, Georgia

Average rent: $1,106

$1,106 Average square feet: 1,112

1,112 Share of apartments that are high-end: 41%

5. Phenix City, Alabama

Average rent: $1,162

$1,162 Average square feet: 1,276

1,276 Share of apartments that are high-end: 42%

4. Columbus, Georgia

Average rent: $1,129

$1,129 Average square feet: 1,229

1,229 Share of apartments that are high-end: 45%

3. Shawnee, Kansas

Average rent: $1,173

$1,173 Average square feet: 1,231

1,231 Share of apartments that are high-end: 28%

2. Warner Robins, Georgia

Average rent: $1,005

$1,005 Average square feet: 1,164

1,164 Share of apartments that are high-end: 43%

1. Hoover, Alabama

Average rent: $1,097

$1,097 Average square feet: 1,147

1,147 Share of apartments that are high-end: 54%

Methodology: Data is sourced from RENTCafé , which analyzed cities with a population of minimum 10,000 (per U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates), at least 1,000 units and 4 properties (completed and classified as high-end) and excluded fully affordable properties. The final rankings that determine “great value” are based on weights attributed to the main metrics: average rent as of February 2021 (35%), average square footage (35%), share of high-end units within a city (15%) and share of high-end units within top locations as defined by Yardi Matrix (15%).

