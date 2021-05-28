Dream of Renting a Luxury Apartment? You Can Afford To in These 20 Cities
After spending much of the past year at home, many of us have dreamt of upgrading our spaces . And now with many jobs becoming location-independent, you may be less tied down to your current residence.
Show Support: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31
If you're looking to rent a luxury apartment -- think, 1,000 square feet or more with top-of-the-line finishes and amenities, too -- but you're on a budget, you might consider moving to a smaller city.
RENTCafé rounded up 20 cities where living in a high-end apartment will cost you less than $1,250 a month.
Last updated: May 19, 2021
20. Winter Haven, Florida
- Average rent: $1,107
- Average square feet: 1,022
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 52%
Read More: 20 Key Signs That Your House Is Losing Value
19. Mobile, Alabama
- Average rent: $1,225
- Average square feet: 1,126
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 22%
Which Should You Update First in Your House: Kitchen or Bathroom?
18. Panama City, Florida
- Average rent: $1,216
- Average square feet: 1,113
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 37%
Find Out: 5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House
17. Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Average rent: $1,033
- Average square feet: 1,034
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 36%
See: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate
16. Beavercreek, Ohio
- Average rent: $1,179
- Average square feet: 1,060
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 48%
Discover: Renovate Your Home for Under $10,000 — Here’s How
15. Madison, Alabama
- Average rent: $1,168
- Average square feet: 1,050
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 70%
See: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home
14. Bellevue, Nebraska
- Average rent: $1,245
- Average square feet: 1,149
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 57%
Read: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
13. Lebanon, Tennessee
- Average rent: $1,143
- Average square feet: 1,063
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 75%
Read More: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet
12. Greenwood, Indiana
- Average rent: $1,102
- Average square feet: 1,059
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 27%
See: 50 Neighborhoods Where Home Prices Are Going Through the Roof
11. Johnston, Iowa
- Average rent: $1,230
- Average square feet: 1,114
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 63%
Read: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021
10. Greer, South Carolina
- Average rent: $1,152
- Average square feet: 1,094
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 43%
Find Out: 25 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving
9. Union City, Georgia
- Average rent: $1,161
- Average square feet: 1,104
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 65%
See: States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class
8. Lexington, South Carolina
- Average rent: $1,128
- Average square feet: 1,068
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 89%
Read: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 50 Cities
7. Daphne, Alabama
- Average rent: $1,176
- Average square feet: 1,165
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 55%
Find Out: 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent
6. Macon, Georgia
- Average rent: $1,106
- Average square feet: 1,112
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 41%
See: Most and Least Expensive States To Build a Home
5. Phenix City, Alabama
- Average rent: $1,162
- Average square feet: 1,276
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 42%
Find Out: Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State
4. Columbus, Georgia
- Average rent: $1,129
- Average square feet: 1,229
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 45%
Read More: Want To Retire In One of America’s Safest Cities? $1 Million Might Not Get You Far
3. Shawnee, Kansas
- Average rent: $1,173
- Average square feet: 1,231
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 28%
Find Out: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 50 Major US Cities
2. Warner Robins, Georgia
- Average rent: $1,005
- Average square feet: 1,164
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 43%
Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off
1. Hoover, Alabama
- Average rent: $1,097
- Average square feet: 1,147
- Share of apartments that are high-end: 54%
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 Tips for Saving Money While in the Military
- 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
- 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out
- How To Keep Your Financial Planning On Track in 2021
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photo is for representational purposes only.
Methodology: Data is sourced from RENTCafé , which analyzed cities with a population of minimum 10,000 (per U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates), at least 1,000 units and 4 properties (completed and classified as high-end) and excluded fully affordable properties. The final rankings that determine “great value” are based on weights attributed to the main metrics: average rent as of February 2021 (35%), average square footage (35%), share of high-end units within a city (15%) and share of high-end units within top locations as defined by Yardi Matrix (15%).
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dream of Renting a Luxury Apartment? You Can Afford To in These 20 Cities