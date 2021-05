“Pigs would have to fly overhead,” Stacey Epstein remembers telling her father, the longtime head of New Mexico’s largest ad agency, “before I’ll do what you do for a living.” Epstein was a precocious tween at the time, and this remained her go-to position well into her twenties. (This in spite of her debut at age seven in a spot for the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain, at the time adorably lacking her front teeth and the corresponding ability to say “s”; her dad, Bob Epstein, seemed to have written the spot just for her, as it required the younger Epstein to inquire as to the meaning of “doing our darndetht.”)