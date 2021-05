After Japanese owner Hiroyuki Takahashi opened his first restaurant, Takahachi, which serves sushi, teriyaki, and other Japanese dishes, Hiroyuki decided to introduce Japanese bread to New York when he opened Takahachi Bakery in 2011. This cozy bakery is tucked away on a quiet street in Tribeca, and specializes in matcha-flavored desserts. No trip to Takahachi Bakery is complete without getting the green tea crepe, which is strong on the matcha flavor and filled with light cream and red bean. It’s rolled into a wrap and held together by parchment paper designed like a piece of newspaper, which is perfect for enjoying on the go and getting the optimal matcha-cream-red bean ratio with each bite.