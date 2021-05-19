Protein denaturation can be a tool to improved functionality
Pro Tip: Protein denaturation can lead to a loss of functionality, but controlling change brings new possibilities for plant- based protein. Have you ever tried to use a bag of gluten and found that it just didn’t lead to the strength that you expected? One possible reason for this is the gluten was denatured due to high heat used as part of the isolation process. When proteins undergo processing with extreme temperatures, or other harsh conditions, it causes them to unfold and take on a new structure. In the case of gluten, this means it can’t form the disulfide bonds during mixing that we look for in a well-developed dough.www.bakingbusiness.com