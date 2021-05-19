newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Protein denaturation can be a tool to improved functionality

By Harrison Helmick
bakingbusiness.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Tip: Protein denaturation can lead to a loss of functionality, but controlling change brings new possibilities for plant- based protein. Have you ever tried to use a bag of gluten and found that it just didn’t lead to the strength that you expected? One possible reason for this is the gluten was denatured due to high heat used as part of the isolation process. When proteins undergo processing with extreme temperatures, or other harsh conditions, it causes them to unfold and take on a new structure. In the case of gluten, this means it can’t form the disulfide bonds during mixing that we look for in a well-developed dough.

www.bakingbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Structure#Chemicals#Purdue University#Linkedin#Protein Denaturation#Denaturation Breaks#Dry Protein#Protein Ingredients#Plant Based Protein#Processing Pea Protein#Functional Properties#Tool#Solubility#Methods#Temperature#Specific Ways#Ingredient Suppliers#Heat#Freeze Dried Gluten#Increased Loaf Volume
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
GeekyGadgets

EOMI multi-functional pocket drawing tool

Designers, architects, makers and entrepreneurs looking for a versatile multi-functional drawing tool to capture their ideas, may be interested in the EOMI. Designed to be the “Swiss Army Knife” for geometric measurements the all in one drawing tool combines a ruler, compass, protractor and a golden ratio caliper, into a compact pocket sized tool.
InternetSearchengine Journal

New Tool From Wix Helps Improve Website Accessibility

One billion people around the world utilize accessibility features to navigate the internet. Yet when it comes to making our websites accessible, many of us are left scratching our heads. How do you begin to analyze your site to ensure it can be enjoyed by absolutely everybody?. With the launch...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Agalsidase-β Improves Vascular Function, Blood Pressure in Fabry Disease

A small study, based on 4 family members with Fabry disease, affirms the importance of early enzyme replacement therapy. Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with agalsidase-β led to long-term improvement in vascular function and blood pressure in patients with Fabry disease (FD), according to new research. The findings support the early use of substitutive therapy in patients with FD.
Healthwomenworking.com

7 essential vitamins and supplements to help remedy hormonal imbalance

Fluctuations and imbalances of hormones affect every aspect of a woman’s life. Hormonal imbalances may contribute to an increase of mood swings, irritability, weight gain, appetite, and difficulty sleeping. Additionally, these hormonal irregularities can seriously impact our personal and professional lives, resulting in decreased motivation, low energy levels, and serious mental-health issues. But as harmful as these effects may appear, treating hormonal imbalances is a lot less scary and fairly easy to incorporate into daily routines. Small changes like switching to a healthier diet and increasing your intake of vitamins can help stabilize uneven hormone levels and even help lower the risk of hormonal fluctuation.
ScienceEurekAlert

Understanding SARS-COV-2 proteins is key to improve therapeutic options for COVID-19

COVID-19 has had a significant impact since the pandemic was declared by WHO in 2020, with over 3 million deaths and counting, Researchers and medical teams have been hard at work at developing strategies to control the spread of the infection, caused by SARS-COV-2 virus and treat affected patients. Of special interest to the global population is the developments of vaccines to boost human immunity against SARS-COV-2, which are based on our understanding of how the viral proteins work during the infection in host cells. Two vaccines, namely the Pfizer/BioINtech and Oxford/AZ vaccine rely on the use of delivering the gene that encodes the viral spike protein either as an mRNA or through an adenovirus vector to promote the production of relevant antibodies. The use of monoclonal antibodies has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Scienceduke.edu

Building Life Protein by Protein

Assistant Professor of Biology Gustavo Silva discusses protein diversity as well as how the structure and function of protein can control life as we know it. This video is part of Duke University's Fundamental Concepts series on YouTube.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Clinicians work together to improve diagnostic tools for epilepsy

An international team of scientists have created a language to improve epilepsy research and diagnosis. Researchers at Newcastle University have led an international team of epilepsy experts to redefine the language used to describe seizures in a tool used to diagnose patients with genetic diseases. The Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO)...
ScienceNature.com

Phosphorylation of the WH2 domain in yeast Las17/WASP regulates G-actin binding and protein function during endocytosis

Actin nucleation is the key rate limiting step in the process of actin polymerization, and tight regulation of this process is critical to ensure actin filaments form only at specific times and at defined regions of the cell. WH2 domains are short sequence motifs found in many different actin binding proteins including WASP family proteins which regulate the actin nucleating complex Arp2/3. In this study we reveal a phosphorylation site, Serine 554, within the WH2 domain of the yeast WASP homologue Las17. Both phosphorylation and a phospho-mimetic mutation reduce actin monomer binding affinity while an alanine mutation, generated to mimic the non-phosphorylated state, increases actin binding affinity. The effect of these mutations on the Las17-dependent process of endocytosis in vivo was analysed and leads us to propose that switching of Las17 phosphorylation states may allow progression through distinct phases of endocytosis from site assembly through to the final scission stage. While the study is focused on Las17, the sole WASP family protein in yeast, our results have broad implications for our understanding of how a key residue in this conserved motif can underpin the many different actin regulatory roles with which WH2 domains have been associated.
Agriculturehoards.com

Oregano Essential Oil Can Support Immune Function and Antioxidant Status in Jersey Cows

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Oregano essential oil (OEO) was found to help lower milk somatic cell count (SCC) and reduced levels of oxidative stress biomarkers, leading to greater milk production. These findings were from trials carried out at the Federal University in Brazil.
InternetNew Haven Register

Improve Email Deliverability and Secure Business Reputation with Essential Tools

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. A NYC area email deliverability expert discusses email deliverability tools in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews the problems with email authentication, spoofing attacks, and the negative effect undelivered email can have on business reputation. The author...
SoftwareBig Think

Google invents a new tool that can make you hear color

As part of a new exhibition, the worlds of culture and technology collide, bringing sound to the colors of abstract art pioneer Wassily Kandinsky. Kandinsky had synesthesia, where looking at colors and shapes causes some with the condition to hear associated sounds. With the help of machine learning, virtual visitors to the Sounds Like Kandinsky exhibition, a partnership project by Centre Pompidou in Paris and Google Arts & Culture, can have an aural experience of his art.
Public HealthAMA

How a tool to teach the EHR can transform medical education

Imagine taking a driving test before you’d spent any time behind the wheel of a car. You’d be scared. You’d be frustrated. You’d be confused. And you certainly couldn’t expect to pass the test. That’s kind of how the experience can feel for medical students as they enter their clinical...
Marketingtechnewsinc.com

Marketing and Corporate Gifts: Personal Tools You Can Count on

There is a long list of products that you can rely on to choose gifts to hand out Business Marketing Strategy. Logo hats and bracelets, for example, are great fun, but the lanyards for holding smartphones and backpacks, obviously personal, are cool too. As you can see, these are versatile tools, suitable for both adults and children, or even babies. The Shopper to carry bottlesOn the one hand, they present themselves as an exclusive solution: they, in turn, lend themselves to a wide range of possible customizations, and are an excellent example of a sophisticated and sophisticated tool.
HealthNature.com

Cutting through complexity: the Breathing, Thinking, Functioning clinical model is an educational tool that facilitates chronic breathlessness management

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volume 31, Article number: 25 (2021) Cite this article. Chronic breathlessness is a distressing symptom that is challenging to manage. The Breathing, Thinking, Functioning clinical model is an educational tool developed to support breathlessness management. Health professionals report that the model increases clinician and patient understanding of this complex symptom, and provides a simple and structured approach to personalised self-management.
Computersevaluationengineering.com

How Collaborative Development Tools can Empower Business

Collaborative development solutions have existed for years, but it took a pandemic-driven quarantine to create the “perfect storm” for adoption. Once only embraced by large internationals and those with experts in far-flung places, design, simulation, and development software has empowered the electronics industry in ways both foreseen as well as unseen.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Improve Security Effectiveness and Efficiency by Validating Security Tools

With new threats and hostile entities sprouting every day, are your security tools and controls equipped to handle the new threats? What if you find out after an attack that your application security tools too have vulnerabilities and gaps that attackers could easily leverage? It would bring significant financial loss, disrepute, and customer attrition to the organization. It is, thus, imperative to find a quantifiable metric to gauge the effectiveness of your security tools and controls and identify the weakest links in your security strategy. This is where security validation comes in.
Mental Healthgildshire.com

Can Baking And Cooking Improve Mental Health?

New studies have been proving what many home cooks and bakers already know. Spending time in the kitchen improves a person’s mental health. A group of researchers followed 658 people for two weeks and reported that creative activities like cooking and baking made the test subjects more excited about the next day’s prospects. Having motivation and finding pleasure in things is a challenge for those suffering from depression and other mental illnesses. So baking and cooking should be used as a tool in therapy, just like art is.
EconomyThrive Global

Ryan Lee of CBT Nuggets: “Too many tools can cause confusion”

Too many tools can cause confusion. It’s not necessary to have every digital transformation tool on the market. Here’s the risk: more tools results in more confusion, and — ultimately — too much confusion could cause your team to stop leveraging the tools. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation...