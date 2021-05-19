Walmart raises outlook on strong grocery, e-commerce sales

KUALA LUMPUR (May 13): While AEON Group has long been known as a retailer in Malaysia, the businesses it is involved in are far more than that. In Malaysia, it has eight companies, namely AEON Co; AEON BiG (previously Carrefour but it was renamed after the company purchased the Malaysian chain of the French retailer in 2012); AEON TOPVALU, which focuses on private labels from Malaysia and Japan; AEON Global Supply Chain Management; AEON Delight, which offers integrated facility management services; AEON Fantasy, which offers entertainment facilities, such as Mollyfantasy, in shopping centres; AEON Credit Service, a financial services provider; and the Malaysian AEON Foundation, which holds major charity events and provides community services with a RM5 million fund.