Though I’m sure the U.S. government would like Americans to accept that jihadi extremists like al-Qaida and its subsidiaries were doomed to eventual demise after the “War on Terror,” militant groups have actually experienced growth during the failed war. Because of this, Biden’s decision to take troops out of Afghanistan may not be as consequential as some politicians claim, and the War on Terror should act as a cautionary tale against the United States’ ineffectual foreign policing.