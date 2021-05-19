Circle Hires Mandeep Walia as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer
He is largely credited for building a comprehensive compliance and risk framework for blockchain-based payment systems. Circle has announced the appointment of Mandeep Walia as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer as the blockchain-powered payments and treasury infrastructure enhances its commitment to financial crime compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), and other financial integrity activities.financefeeds.com