Circle Hires Mandeep Walia as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

By Rick Steves
financefeeds.com
 1 hour ago

He is largely credited for building a comprehensive compliance and risk framework for blockchain-based payment systems. Circle has announced the appointment of Mandeep Walia as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer as the blockchain-powered payments and treasury infrastructure enhances its commitment to financial crime compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), and other financial integrity activities.

