AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) authorized $790 million to support the stability of the child care sector and assist providers in responding to impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency. These funds, which will be provided to all regulated child care providers, will assist them in addressing the increased operating expenses they have faced as a result of the pandemic. The funding comes from $1.1 billion that TWC received through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.