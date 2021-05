LG Display, the supplier of all OLED panels to all TV brands, is expanding production by 50% at its China factory, according to a report by Korean newspaper The Elec. LG Display's monthly output is currently 80,000 substrates in Paju, South Korea, and 60,000 substrates in Guangzhou, China. Each substrate can be cut into smaller OLED TV panels. The company supplies LG Electronics, Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Vizio, and many others. LG Display will soon increase production capacity by 50%, from 60,000 to 90,000 substrates (8.5 generation), at the China factory, according to Korean media. - "The factory at Guangzhou currently has two lines, each with 30,000 substrates per month capacity. LG will be adding 15,000 substrates per month in capacity to each line for a total of 90,000 substrates per month. The factory will run at the upgraded capacity starting in July," the report said.