THE ADDAMS FAMILY Is Back With a Kooky New Video Game

The Resident Evil games have always looked to Hollywood creature features for inspiration. But as the series shambles into its 25th year, Capcom has reached back further than ever before, past even the ravenous ghouls of George Romero’s 1968 Night Of The Living Dead, to a kind of ground zero of things that go bump in the night. Resident Evil Village, the 10th installment in the main line of games (and umpteenth to bear the general brand), takes place for long stretches in an actual castle, situating the usual formula of treacherous scavenger hunts across sprawling manors directly within the esteemed lineage of Gothic horror. Infesting its corridors and dungeons and spires are veteran Halloween attractions, less mutant than mythological: werewolves, vampires, mummies, lurching Frankensteinian mistakes, even a creature from the black lagoon. It’s a monster mash with a Universal guest list.