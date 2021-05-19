THE ADDAMS FAMILY Is Back With a Kooky New Video Game

We all know that summer does not last very long in the Northland so you want to make the most of it. With the pandemic still a part of our daily lives being outdoors with family and friends is one way to feel like things are close to back to normal. This list of games are all portable and offers a huge variety of different types of games and different price ranges too. Some of these games might bring back some memories of your own childhood and now you can pass them on new memories with your kids.