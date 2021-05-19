newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bluff City, TN

Local Specialist Expanding Profession

Posted by 
John M. Dabbs
John M. Dabbs
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkMll_0a4QsEwK00
Dr. Andrew MacConnell consults with patientCenter for Implant and Family Dentistry/Facebook

Local dental specialist, Dr. Andrew MacConnell, is working with Jacksonville University (Florida), and the Comprehensive Oral Impantology Residency Foundation (COIRF). They are establishing a 36 month greaduate residency program for oral implantology. MacConell says the program is now fully funded for the first four years. It is set to begin July 15, 2021.

Implant Specialists

The graduate program will work through Jacksonville University with clinical sites established at 45 dental practices across the United States and Canada. The first class of residents are scheduled to begin January 15, 2022 with 15 affilliate clinical treatment centers. The second 15 treatment centers will begin with the 2nd class, and the last 15 will go online with the 3rd class.

Each of the 45 affilliated treatment centers will be operated by an ABOID Diplomate (American Board of Oral implantology/Implant Dentistry). The program's initial $750,000 foundation is a good start. MacConnell says the program will probably lead to implantology becoming a recognized specialty of the ADA (American Dental Association).

Dr. MacConnell says oral and maxillofacial surgeons aren't really trained to do implantation. Implant specialists are trained to rebuild bone and reconstruct teeth with new implant techniques. The ABOID is a branch of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID).

ABOID

The American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry is an independent organization that was chartered in 1969 by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID).  The Board's mission is to certify individuals at the highest standards of competency in diagnosis, surgery, and prosthetic treatment in the specialty of Implant Dentistry and ensure their current knowledge and skills for the safety of the public.

The ABOI/ID is recognized by the American Board of Dental Specialties (ABDS) as a certifying Board in Oral Implantology/ Implant Dentistry.  

Diplomates of the ABOI/ID represent a diverse cross-section of clinicians: private practice and academic, surgical, and restorative.  Specialties represented among ABOI Diplomates include general practice, oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontology, and prosthodontics.  

New technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV873_0a4QsEwK00
dental presentationJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Dr. MacConnell says the technology with 3-D X-ray and navigation cameras allow them to be more precise than ever before. The 3-D navigation is akin to a medical-grade AutoCAD.

Newer techniques have implants even placed within a patient's zygomatic arch while avoiding the top of the patient's orbit. The new technology allows for 3D modeling of the patients skull and teeth. The models allow implant specialists to determine where bones are thick enough to support implants and which require building up prior to placing implants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnvJy_0a4QsEwK00
patient model with planned implantsJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Labs

Dr. MacConnel says the downside to the technological progress is the education and training required to operate modern labs. Modern in-house laboratories allow implantologists to do everything in-house. The cost for a modern lab will run $150-200 thousand. Thankfully, most of the vendors who install the equipment can provide the necessary training for lab technicians.

The benefit of modern techniques allow implantologists to recover the bone removed to prepare implants. They use the bone fragments with additives rebuild the patient's bone structure as needed. The body uses the patient's own bown fragments in growing new bone. This reduces rejection of materials by the body.

About Dr. MacConnell

Dr. Andrew Monteith MacConnell, DDS, MIIF, DABOI/ID is the first dentist in East Tennessee (and the Tri-Cities area) to be board certified in dental implants. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantolgy/Implant Dentistry.

He is a graduate of the Ocean City High School in Ocean City, New Jersey. He attended college at Lebanon Valley College of Annville, Pennsylvania, Rutgers University in new Brunswick, New Jersy and Clemson University in South Carolina. He was in the early acceptance program at Emory University Dental School where he finished at the top of his class, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) in 1984. studied at the University of Alabama School of Dentistry's Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Deptartment and completed his residency in IV Moderate Sedation.

MacConnel has been a general dentist for 35 years, starting his practice in June 1984 at West Point, Georgia, before moving to Atlanta, and then moving into Tennessee. He studied implants with the Midwest Dental Implant Institute in Columbus, Ohia and completed their dental implant externship program in 2014. He earned a fellowship shortly afterward (MIIF).

MacConnel frequently travels to both teach and learn, brining the most advanced dental knowledge and technology to his practice and patients in the Tri-Cities. His practice in Bluf City has begun drawing patients from all over the world.

First Responders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCjX2_0a4QsEwK00
Giving backJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Dr. MacConnell supports the region's first responders. He solicits their opinions and advice at times. During EMS Week, we find this sign outside of his Bluff City practice on Highway 11E in the log-cabin office building.

You'll find his First Responder discount on the sign year round.

John M. Dabbs

John M. Dabbs

Johnson City, TN
2K+
Followers
130
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

 http://johnmdabbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedation Dentistry#Restorative Dentistry#Clinical Practice#Private Practice#Dental Implants#General Practice#Jacksonville University#Coirf#Aboid#Ada#Aaid#Abds#Dabbs Photographer Labs#Miif#Daboi#Rutgers University#Clemson University#Iv Moderate Sedation#Implant Specialists#Lab Technicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

Three from ETSU Rehabilitative Sciences Dietetics Program receive state honors

Two faculty members and a student from the East Tennessee State University Department of Rehabilitative Sciences Dietetics Program have received honors from the Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, state affiliate for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. • Dr. Whitney Bignell, assistant professor of Rehabilitative Sciences, was recognized as...
Sullivan County, TNKingsport Times-News

Food City: Fully vaccinated associates can shed masks

Food City associates fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks effective Thursday, unless required by state or local laws. "Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge," according to a statement issued today by spokeswoman Tammy Baumgardner. "Fully vaccinated customers...
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Georgia Stateheraldcourier.com

Tennis Anyone?: The funky names of Georgia

Like a good neighbor to Tennessee, Virginia is there. Why, it’s right on the other side of State Street in Bristol. And being in Bristol, after all, is kind of like being in two states at once. It’s like one state that stretches from Norfolk to Memphis. Tennessee actually reaches...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Eight Hamilton County Schools Ranked In Top 100 In Tennessee

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

Vaccination rates lag, Sullivan remains COVID hot spot

This region’s COVID-19 vaccination rates continue losing ground to state and national averages while the numbers of local cases continue climbing — albeit more slowly than last month. As of Thursday, 36.5% of Southwest Virginia residents have received the first vaccine dose and 29.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the...
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

Sullivan health department begins offering Pfizer vaccines to adolescents

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department began offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for kids between the ages of 12-15 Thursday. The Health Department’s decision followed two federal agencies’ endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds: one on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration and another from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

Vaccines for adolescents

Blountville resident Connie Rosenbalm, 47, shares the experience of getting her 12-year-old daughter, Carly, vaccinated at the Sullivan County health department's Whitetop Creek Park COVID-19 clinic Friday, a day after the county started offering Pfizer vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds. Nikhil Chatra, a 19-year-old volunteering at the Sullivan County health department’s clinic through the Tennessee Medical Reserve, said that demand for the vaccines is generally at a trickle right now.
Sullivan County, TNccenterdispatch.com

Hospitals want documents public in case against opioid maker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 20 hospitals want a slew of documents from a drug manufacturer made public after a Tennessee judge ruled against the company without a trial in a lawsuit over the opioid epidemic, saying the company intentionally withheld records and lied at least a dozen times.
Unicoi County, TNerwinrecord.net

Weekly glance at COVID-19 numbers

As of Monday, May 10, Unicoi County had 42 active cases of COVID-19. According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, 49 COVID-19-related deaths have occured in Unicoi County. In Northeast Tennessee, as of May 10, Washington County reported 207 active positive cases of COVID-19 with 245 related...