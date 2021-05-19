Little League anti-racism training in Alexandria gets parent pushback: “A bunch of busybodies virtue signaling"

Pixabay

All Little League baseball coaches in Alexandria, Virginia, will have to get trained in “anti-racism” principles this month, as the Washington Free Beacon reported.

However, this issue has sparked contention among parents who question the real motives behind this new type of training and whether it’s targeting their kids.

How did it all happen?

Last week, the Alexandria Little League board President Sherry Reilly sent out an email telling that the league had partnered with Positive Coaching Alliance and that all coaches and board members had to cancel any May 24 practice to attend a Sports Can Battle Racism workshop, as the news outlet reports.

According to the Free Beacon, the themes for the workshop include ideas such as “Create a Caring Climate” to “Model Anti-Racist Behavior.” The coaches are supposed to note their own “internalized racism” and watch out for any “potential institutional racism.” They should also spot moments that could serve as “anti-racism learning opportunities.”

How much will this training cost?

Casey Miller, a spokeswoman for the Positive Coaching Alliance, said for the Free Beacon that the costs for this type of training will be between $1,000 to $10,000. The sessions will take place on Zoom, close to the end of the Little League's spring season, which is in the first week of June.

Parent pushback

As the news outlet notes, Alexandria is a decidedly far-left city. Barry Bennett, a parent came forward and told the Free Beacon that the coaches’ training is just “a bunch of busybodies virtue signaling. Leave 10-year-olds alone.”

The paper also emphasized that “Positive Coaching Alliance's online resource library for overcoming racism in sports is similar to the antiracist and critical race theory-based training in some of the public schools in the state.”

Being a child of a parent or guardian who has graduated from college is also considered a privilege. Alexandria coaches are encouraged to use the “identity wheel” to “increase awareness of how privilege operates to normalize some identities over others.”