Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes have taken major steps over the last few seasons to become a top team in the league. Back in the offseason, however, I had pointed out that the Hurricanes had two areas of need to address in order to become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders: better goaltending and improved secondary scoring. Surprisingly though, it seems as though Carolina has managed to address both of these issues internally.