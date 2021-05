Dec. 26, 2000. That was the date my journey began at the Osceola News-Gazette. But in a bittersweet announcement, I’m here to say that my journey is ending. After more than 20 years with the News-Gazette, today is my last day. I’m resigning for a new opportunity. I’ll be editor of several Polk Sun newspapers in Winter Haven, just a stone’s throw from my home. No more of a 60 to a 90-minute drive from Winter Haven to Kissimmee and back, even though I’ve done it for so often, it didn’t even feel so long.