You asked ‘How can I help?’ and CHIP found answers

By Lynette Hazelton
generocity.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well known that disasters stimulate giving. COVID-19, both the event and the donations, were unprecedented. But how does a funder decide the right place to put limited funds in order to do the most good under urgent conditions?. The Center for High Impact Philanthropy (CHIP) at the University...

