We are blessed to have a relationship between the Knox County Detention Center and Knox County Skills U with a shared vision of educational success for the members of our community. While united in optimism, the possibility of growing a strong adult education program in our jail was highly unlikely as we faced the obstacle of a seemingly simple problem: a classroom. The Knox County Detention Center was beyond crowded, forcing our inmates out of the opportunity to achieve their General Education Diploma. With the new jail facility underway, Jailer Mary Hammons ensured that the design included a space specifically intended for education. This time was used to plan a solid program that could effectively be implemented once the transition was complete. With eager hearts, the community partnership yielded a program that sparked the motivation in inmates.