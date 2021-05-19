newsbreak-logo
Virginia Health

Virginia Beach teen lost his motivation during the pandemic, but bounced back and became a leader

By Larry Rubama
Daily Press
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH — Conner Thomas was like a lot of other students when COVID-19 shut everything down more than a year ago. Thomas, a senior catcher at Salem High School in Virginia Beach, had lost his motivation and desire to do anything. Instead of his normal busy schedule, he found...

Virginia SportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Governmentpilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
Virginia SocietyWTKR

A family craft demonstration from VB library on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is quickly approaching which means parents will be looking for fun activities to keep the kids busy! Lennis Sullivan from Virginia Beach Public Library shows us how to make button bouquets that are perfect for spring and summer. For more information visit www.vbgov.com.
Virginia SportsNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Virginia Crime & SafetyPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Virginia SportsDaily Press

Around the Area: VBCFC gets back into soccer action

Virginia Beach City FC, an affiliate of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, will begin its National Premier Soccer League season at 6 p.m. Saturday against Philadelphia Lonestar and will have a rematch at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Despite the Virginia Beach branding, the club is playing home games at Powhatan Field...
Virginia GovernmentNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia GovernmentWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Businesspilotonline.com

The 2021 Inside Business Power List (The Next 75)

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine: Virginia Beach sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Virginia Beach: 1. 310 S Rosemont Rd (757) 486-0480; 2. 6099 Indian River Rd (757) 938-9580; 3. 1701 Independence Blvd (757) 460-2607; 4. 1615 General Booth Blvd 757-721-3213; 5. 3333 Virginia Beach Blvd (757) 631-2415; 6. 2800 Arctic Ave (757) 422-2154; 7. 2476 Nimmo Pkwy (757) 563-9414; 8. 5060 Ferrell Pkwy (757) 467-2058; 9. 4540 Princess Anne Rd #117 (757) 467-4650; 10. 2105 Princess Anne Rd #100 (757) 721-2672; 11. 2110 N Great Neck Rd (757) 481-5458; 12. 1069 Independence Blvd (757) 217-0246; 13. 4625 Shore Dr (757) 460-1674; 14. 1800 Republic Rd (757) 422-4520; 15. 5237 Providence Rd (757) 495-9713; 16. 3330 Virginia Beach Blvd (757) 486-4184; 17. 3901 Holland Road (757) 995-0401; 18. 1177 S Rosemont Rd 757-486-4427; 19. 5795 Princess Anne Rd 757-490-0307; 20. 4245 Holland Road 757-474-2289; 21. 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-463-2011; 22. 1624 Laskin Rd #750 757-425-9474; 23. 1373 N Great Neck Rd 757-481-5001; 24. 1075 Independence Blvd 757-464-2565; 25. 2293 Upton Dr 757-430-4175; 26. 5232 Fairfield Shopping Centre 757-495-0898; 27. 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-631-9791; 28. 657 Phoenix Dr 757-498-9633; 29. 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy 757-416-3480; 30. 1149 Nimmo Pkwy 757-430-1836; 31. 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-278-2004; 32. 3201 Holland Road 757-821-7674; 33. 546 First Colonial Road 757-364-7616; 34. 1832 Kempsville Rd #100 757-278-2566;
Virginia Businesspilotonline.com

The power to dream | Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

When the pandemic started, representatives from Hampton Roads Alliance and other local business organizations began talking by phone every other afternoon about how to reopen the region’s economy. Six weeks in, they realized that reopening would not be quick, said Douglas Smith, president and CEO of the alliance, a nonprofit,...