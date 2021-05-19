I Already Know the Impact of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Abortion Ban—I Lived It

We already know what happens when Texas bans abortion—the difficulty I faced trying to get an abortion during the pandemic shows how precarious our access already is. I was surprised to learn that I was pregnant at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this time last year. But the realization that I couldn’t even make an appointment to confirm how long I had been pregnant, or discuss my options with a provider, was even more shocking. As part of his emergency order responding to the pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had temporarily shut down abortion clinics.