Texas Government

I Already Know the Impact of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Abortion Ban—I Lived It

By Miranda
msmagazine.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already know what happens when Texas bans abortion—the difficulty I faced trying to get an abortion during the pandemic shows how precarious our access already is. I was surprised to learn that I was pregnant at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this time last year. But the realization that I couldn’t even make an appointment to confirm how long I had been pregnant, or discuss my options with a provider, was even more shocking. As part of his emergency order responding to the pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had temporarily shut down abortion clinics.

msmagazine.com
