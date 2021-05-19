newsbreak-logo
Economy

SCHOTTEL Equips Brevik Fergeselskap's New Electric Ferry

marinelink.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSandøy is the first fully electric ferry for the Norwegian operator Brevik Fergeselskap. (Photo: SCHOTTEL) German propulsion specialist SCHOTTEL said it has delivered main propulsion units for a 42-meter ferry being built by the Netherlands-based Holland Shipyards Group. The recently launched Sandøy is the first fully electric ferry for the Norwegian operator Brevik Fergeselskap, and is equipped with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers.

