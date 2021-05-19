SCHOTTEL Equips Brevik Fergeselskap's New Electric Ferry

Subaru's long-anticipated electric SUV, which is being co-developed with Toyota, is almost here. And now we have a name to put to this new Subaru EV: Solterra. According to Subaru, the name is an amalgamation of the Latin words for "sun" and "Earth," so you can bet that while the Solterra's powertrain is a change of pace for Subaru, its wholesome, crunchy-granola, dog-loving vibe will surely be played up to commensurate levels.