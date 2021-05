The most recent banner for Marvel’s impending Disney+ arrangement Loki promotes Tom Hiddleston’s most recent MCU return and highlights, oddly, an animation clock. With the beginning of Phase 4 deferred a year ago by the Covid pandemic, the latest MCU projects have all been on streaming. With WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapping up their occasions at the center of attention, all consideration is presently going to Loki. Hiddleston’s fan most loved miscreant turned-screw-up will star in his own personal undertaking out of the blue, getting in the fallout of Loki’s break with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.