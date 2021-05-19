newsbreak-logo
Alexei Navalny allies condemn legislation in Russia that would prevent 'extremists' from running for office

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 hour ago

Lawmakers in Russia have moved a step closer toward prohibiting members of “extremist organizations” from taking office, drawing fierce backlash from supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who have suggested the legislation is a way to prevent them from running in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved the measure, with 293 voting in favor of the draft legislation while 45 were opposed, according to Deutsche Welle . The move comes ahead of a June trial, set to determine whether Navalny’s network of regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation belong on the nation’s list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations.

If passed, the bill could upend parliamentary campaigns already announced by activists like Lyubol Sobol, who condemned the law as an “unconstitutional” attempt to bar her from running in the election this September. Sobol, who is currently under house arrest, was one of dozens of demonstrators jailed amid protests sparked by Navalny’s arrest earlier this year.

The 44-year-old activist was taken into custody on Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he and his followers have blamed on President Vladimir Putin’s government. Navalny initially fell ill in August during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk back to Moscow, prompting an emergency landing.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning.

In February, a Russian court sentenced Navalny to more than two years behind bars, ruling that his stay in Germany violated terms of parole for a fraud case he has long maintained was politically motivated.

“They can adopt a whole bunch of laws, but Smart Voting will still work,” his Anti-Corruption Foundation said in a tweet.

Smart Voting, an initiative pioneered by Navalny, calls for voters to cast their ballots for the candidates most likely to defeat opponents with Kremlin ties.

