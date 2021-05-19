newsbreak-logo
One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — 107 years old — wants justice

By DeNeen L. Brown
Washington Post
 42 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’d just turned 7 when a White mob descended on her all-Black neighborhood in a murderous rage. “It’s hard to talk about it,” said Viola Fletcher, now 107 and one of the last living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. “I’m still aware of seeing people shooting and running and being killed … and seeing smoke and airplanes flying and a messenger going to the neighborhood saying, ‘Let’s get all the Black people to leave town,’ because they were being killed by the White people.”

Oklahoma Crime & SafetyKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Fire tears through north Tulsa house overnight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire destroyed a vacant north Tulsa house overnight. Firefighters say it happened around 3 a.m. near Apache and Peoria. Luckily, they were able to put it out quickly. Investigators say the house was boarded up, and no one currently lives there. The cause of the...
Oklahoma Crime & SafetyKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Oklahoma GovernmentKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Crime & SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Police shoot armed man near south Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — A man was wounded by police after he fired shots at officers near Savanna Landing apartments on Sunday afternoon, according to Tulsa police. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said officers went to Savanna Landing apartments near 61st Street and South Peoria after they received a report about a man with a gun.
Oklahoma GovernmentNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma GovernmentKTUL

Marshals search for Broken Arrow double homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man believed to have been connected to Thursday's double homicide in Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow police said Denim Lee Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second degree rape, as well as a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill for a recent attempted car jacking.
Oklahoma GovernmentShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...