One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — 107 years old — wants justice

She’d just turned 7 when a White mob descended on her all-Black neighborhood in a murderous rage. “It’s hard to talk about it,” said Viola Fletcher, now 107 and one of the last living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. “I’m still aware of seeing people shooting and running and being killed … and seeing smoke and airplanes flying and a messenger going to the neighborhood saying, ‘Let’s get all the Black people to leave town,’ because they were being killed by the White people.”