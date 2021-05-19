newsbreak-logo
Charlie Dent doesn’t deserve praise for his views on today’s GOP | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
LehighValleyLive.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m calling attention to the mislabeling of the recent article about congressman Charlie Dent. You meant turkey and not trophy, right?. I voted for Mr. Dent in the past, and over time realized his so-called “moderate positions” were aligned with Democrats, not Republicans. He resigned just as he was about to be voted out of office. His joining of the political manifesto Call for American Renewal is the last gasp of an elitist vestige of the GOP. Look at the other supports, which includes Christine Todd Whitman, the wealthy blue blood New Jersey politician who told ground zero workers the air was safe. Others include George Conway and Liz Cheney.

