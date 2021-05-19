newsbreak-logo
Mississippi Government

Pontotoc Memorial Day ceremony set May 31

By MACK HUEY Veteran's Affairs Officer
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 hour ago

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and County Veteran Service Office plan to ensure that the Memorial Day Ceremony this year will be back on par with what is expected as part of our honoring and tradition here in Pontotoc County. Please plan...

www.djournal.com
Mississippi SocietyThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

church anc for may 12

The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
Mississippi BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

197 Page Dr., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Hurry and see this hard-to-find, affordable home on a dead end street! The den is spacious with vaulted ceilings and is open to kitchen. This quaint home has two spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the birds feed while swinging on the private covered back porch which overlooks woods. It is minutes from the Intersection of Hwy 9 N & Hwy 278 which makes it an ideal location to Oxford, Tupelo, & New Albany. Information is deemed correct but is subject to verification.
Mississippi SocietyThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MHV Clubs Offer Opportunities for Learning and Community Involvement

The Pontotoc Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs have started back having regular meetings and would like to invite you to join a club. The mission of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs is to strengthen families through education and community involvement. Clubs can be composed of couples, lunch and learn, senior citizens, newly retired, and career-oriented groups. MHV clubs give of their talents by making items for local hospitals and other local groups as well as international groups.
Mississippi BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Local field day promoted beef cattle

May is National Beef Month! This designation recognizes the efforts of cattle farmers as they provide a nutritious product to feed people around the world. The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated National Beef Month by hosting a cattlemen’s field day on May 6, 2021 at Hilliard Farms near Ecru. The...
Mississippi GovernmentThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pontotoc Community Theater resumes production with The Enchanted Bookshop

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Pontotoc Community Theater will come to life once more with its first production of the year. All your favorite actors and actresses have worked hard to memorize lines, learn blocking and in general have fun while bringing you a stellar performance. By special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, the Pontotoc Community Theater will present The Enchanted Bookshop. Performances are slated for May 14 at 7 p.m.; May 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. Cost to get in is $10. The theater is located on Main Street at the blue building, entitled The MAIN.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

woodland news

Pontocola Road is becoming famous not only for fast trucks and motorcycles but also for tornadoes! As far as I know everyone is safe. We could hear the tornado as it went across the bottom. Seems like it would die down some and then take off again. I’m very thankful for weather forecasters who give us warnings.
Mississippi EntertainmentThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

museum news for may 5

Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include M.G. “Russ” Russell of Memphis who brought copies of his book, The Hills of Pontotoc County, which includes short stories of his growing up Northwestern Pontotoc County in the communities of Smoke Top and Thaxton, mainly during the 1940s and 50s.. His book is available in the Town Square Gift Shop; Rev. William Givhan of Pontotoc; Barbara Curry of Pontotoc; Nancy Scuddy and visitor both from Texas; and Angelia Wilson of Pontotoc.
Mississippi SocietyThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

church announcements

The only way to find out is to attend the benefit Debutante Charity Ball Saturday, May 8, at the Pontotoc Country Club sponsored by the Pontotoc Juniorette club. Fourteen young ladies are selling tickets to the event. The one that raises the most money will be crowned princess of the ball. Proceeds will go to benefit the Palmer Home and St. Jude’s Hospital local patients. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from a princess or a member of the Juniorette club. There is a limit of 100 tickets, so if you want to be a part of this premiere event, make sure you get your tickets today. Here are the young ladies you need to be asking for tickets from. Maddie Angle, Anna Beth Brown, A'jalauh Caldwell, Caleigh Coleman, Jessie Leigh Corley, Haley Dedeux, McKenzie Garrett, Lindy Holley, Zoe Newsom, Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Kathryn Smith, Anna Scott Thomas, Karmen Trentham and Emily Warren. If you can’t catch them, please email the club at pontotocjunioretteclub@gmail.com.
Mississippi GovernmentThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Veterans Corner May, 2021

The muffled drum's sad roll has beat the Soldier's last tattoo; no more on life's parade shall meet that brave and fallen few. On fame's eternal camping ground, their silent tents are spread, and glory guards, with solemn round, the bivouac of the dead. {Quoted from the “Bivouac Of The Dead, by Theodore O'Hara.”}
Mississippi Societywtva.com

Volunteers help with storm cleanup

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - This week's storms were a call-to-duty for a special group of volunteers. The group, Eight Days of Hope, is working right now to assist homeowners with clean-up efforts across the area. "We've been out here all day today, here since morning," Israel Riley said. "We tarped...
Mississippi BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

216 DOGWOOD CIRCLE, Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

WOODLAND HILLS SUBDIVISION!!! One of Pontotoc's most sought after subdivisions. This 3BD/2.5 BA is absolutely lovely. Large spacious rooms, wide hallways and plenty of storage. This beauty sits on 1.52 acres that has large trees and plenty of privacy. Additional land available if desired. All information is subject to verification.
Mississippi Governmentwtva.com

Storm cleanup underway in Calhoun City, Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A tornado left behind significant damage in Tupelo, Pontotoc County and Calhoun City. One area that took a hit from the twister was the Park Hill neighborhood in Tupelo. People could easily see damaged homes, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Structures destroyed in Calhoun City...
Mississippi GovernmentPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tornado hits Tupelo, Calhoun City, Pontotoc County

TUPELO • A severe storm Sunday night produced a tornado that left a trail of damage in Lee, Calhoun and Pontotoc counties. The storm passed through Tupelo about 10 p.m. Entering from the southwest and going northeast, the storm caused extensive damage throughout the city. A Mississippi Department of Transportation camera captured a photo of the tornado near I-22 west of Veterans Boulevard.
Mississippi EntertainmentThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

museum news for April 28

Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include Kathy and Ken Mezines of Wildwood, Missouri who were doing a driving tour of the South; Connie Carno of South Dakota; Mike C. Biffle of Algoma; and Larry W. King of Allen, Texas. Thank you, Judge Fred Wicker, for visiting with Mr. King and showing him the museum.
Mississippi GovernmentThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Pontotoc High library receives national grant

North Pontotoc High School Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant...