Google is Making it Easier for Developers to Make Apps for Android in Cars

Google has decided to shed light on some new development features at the Google I/O 2021 that will improve the Android experience on cars. Currently, if you are looking for an Android experience in your car, this can be done in three different ways. For starters, you have Google Assistant Driving Mode, Android Auto, and Android Automotive OS. The first one provides navigation along with Google Assistant on your smartphone. At the same time, the remaining options use your car's dash system to provide all the relevant information and the media experience.