Volunteer readers are needed to help participate in a battle of the short story writers, Mark Twain vs. Anton Chekhov. Local literature enthusiasts will stage a momentous battle (in words). Four short stories from the great American writer, Mr. Twain, and four short stories, from the king of short stories, Russian writer, Anton Chekhov, will be read, out loud to audience members here in Fairmont in July. They need your voice and participation in this one of a kind event. This is sponsored by the Tolstoy Society of Martin County, Minnesota. To find out when practice readings might begin, please call (507) 848-4414.