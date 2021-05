Seventh- and eighth-grade students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Truman explored mineral mining in a tasty way recently. Chris Geistfeld’s earth science classes have been studying mining and the effects it has on the earth using cookies. Students were given a budget and had to buy tools for mining. They were paid for the minerals (chocolate chips) that were mined. After mining was finished they had to put all the scraps back into the circle and go through the process of reclamation and taking care of the earth.