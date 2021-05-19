newsbreak-logo
Minnesota Government

Martin County Public Notice

 1 hour ago

The Martin County Highway Department will soon begin spot spraying for noxious weeds in county road ditches. The weed spray the County uses is non-toxic to livestock. It is recommended to wait 14 days after spraying to allow the chemicals to work. Anyone wishing to maintain road ditches for hay crop must pick up small signs at the County Highway Department Shop in Fairmont or indicate on our County road map areas not to be sprayed. Please notify us each year of these areas (507) 235-3347 or email jill.redenius@co.martin.mn.us.. “No Spray” areas are the individual’s responsibility for keeping the ditches free of noxious weeds and should be mowed before thistles go to seed.

