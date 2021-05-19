Millie Lang
Truman passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Heartland. Senior Living in Truman. The Rosary was said on Monday afternoon, May 17, at Zaharia Funeral Home prior to visitation. Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday morning, May 18, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont with Father Andrew Beerman officiating. Interment of cremated remains was Wednesday afternoon at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Truman. Zaharia Funeral Home in Truman is honored to assist the family with arrangements. www.ZahariaFamilyFuneral.com.www.thetrumantribune.com