Millie Lang

Truman passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Heartland. Senior Living in Truman. The Rosary was said on Monday afternoon, May 17, at Zaharia Funeral Home prior to visitation. Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday morning, May 18, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont with Father Andrew Beerman officiating. Interment of cremated remains was Wednesday afternoon at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Truman. Zaharia Funeral Home in Truman is honored to assist the family with arrangements. www.ZahariaFamilyFuneral.com.

www.thetrumantribune.com
Minnesota SportsSentinel

People & Events

East Chain Sportsman’s Club will hold a trap shoot event beginning noon Sunday at the club located a half-mile north of East Chain. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as needed. They will be shooting practice rounds, then 16-yard and 25-yard Oakley’s and Boondocks. The grill will be on all day. For more information, contact Moby at (507) 236-4189. Everyone is welcome.
Minnesota Educationthetrumantribune.com

2021-05-12

Although masked, there was no mistaking the happy faces of Truman High School prom attendees Saturday night. Last year’s prom was canceled along with many traditional school events because of the pandemic. The district decided to go forward with the prom this year with precautions in place. This year’s prom unfolded under cloud cover, sprinkles and temperatures in the 50s […]
Minnesota GovernmentSentinel

Courts

Speeding — Nicole R. Anderson Pederson, 41, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; Trevor A. Rislow, 41, of Saint Charles; Dionicio Ramirez, 65, of St. James; Taylor J. Bertin, 37, of Houston, Texas; Bridget Cole, 37, of Excelsior; Joseph D. Jacobsen, 38, of Stacy; Andrew B. Condon, 22, of Spirit Lake, Iowa; each fined $125.
Minnesota Governmentthetrumantribune.com

MC Needed for Legion Memorial Day

For many years the Truman American Legion has hosted a Memorial Day program at the school house. For the last 15 years Mark Hansen has been the Master of Ceremonies, doing an excellent job for which the membership is thankful. However, he has decided to retire from MC duties. The...
Minnesota LifestyleSentinel

Take mom fishing this weekend

TRUMAN — Take a Mom fishing weekend is this Saturday and Sunday. This is when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license. Even though the walleye season will not be open, there are still plenty of fun and easy fishing opportunities for crappie, sunfish, or even under-appreciated fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead, or sheepshead. Remember the Minnesota fishing opener is May 15 this year. Fishing season dates, and the corrected Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook are available online at mndnr.gov/fishing.
Minnesota Lifestylethetrumantribune.com

Spruce Up Truman

• Scott and Tammy Wokasch — great job with shingles and re-siding. • A thousand thanks to Tim B. and Elliot for hanging the mascots on the school and the four barn quilts on the Schultze building on the highway. • We are asking for donations for flowers for the...
Texas LifestyleRuidoso News

Truman inducted into NMVMA Pet Hall of Fame

The New Mexico Veterinary Medical Association (NMVMA) recently inducted Truman, an 11-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, into the NMVMA Pet Hall of Fame. Truman’s story began in 2010 when his owner, Mike and Tina Pavelka of Ruidoso, New Mexico, were contacted by a friend volunteering at a no kill animal shelter in Denton, Texas.
Minnesota Governmentthetrumantribune.com

Westford Cemetery Beset by Pests

This story was contributed by Pastor Penny Ritter of Truman. Over the last three years, Westford Cemetery in rural Truman has been slowly and steadily decimated by causes originally unknown. Attempts were made to halt the destruction, but unfortunately they were not very successful. During that time the cemetery board...