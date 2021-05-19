Millie Lang

TRUMAN — Take a Mom fishing weekend is this Saturday and Sunday. This is when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license. Even though the walleye season will not be open, there are still plenty of fun and easy fishing opportunities for crappie, sunfish, or even under-appreciated fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead, or sheepshead. Remember the Minnesota fishing opener is May 15 this year. Fishing season dates, and the corrected Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook are available online at mndnr.gov/fishing.