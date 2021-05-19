newsbreak-logo
Minnesota Government

PUBLIC NOTICE

 1 hour ago

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LIVESTOCK FEEDLOT PERMIT. Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes 116.07, subd. 7(a), that Ebeling, Josiah-CED 32 will be applying to Martin County and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for a permit to construct or expand a feedlot with a capacity of 350 animal units. The...

Minnesota Government

COVID-19 deaths reported in Le Sueur, Martin counties

MANKATO — Two more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest fatalities linked to the illness occurred in a Le Sueur County resident between 75-79 years old and a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is...
Minnesota Government

Courts

Wireless communications device-engage in cellular phone or video call — Richelle L. Bisenius, 52, of Ruthven, Iowa; Malory K. Pohlman, 32, of Jackson; each fined $135. Mason D. Mackey, 20, of Wells received a statutory stay of adjudication on a felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession-not small amount of marijuana; fined $1,085, sentenced to jail 30 days, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring at own expense if eligible, five years supervised probation, contact probation officer as directed, complete chemical assessment and follow all recommendations of evaluation, obtain permission from agent before leaving the state, no alcohol/controlled substance use, no alcohol/controlled substance possession, random testing, follow all state and federal criminal laws, contact probation agent within 72 hours if charged with a new crime; are in contact with law enforcement; if changes address, employment, or telephone number, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, etc. by probation officer, sign releases of information as directed, don’t use/possess firearms, ammunition, or explosives. One additional felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession-not small amount of marijuana, and three misdemeanor charges of underage alcohol consumption, underage possession of alcohol, and possess/sale small amount of marijuana-no remuneration, were all dismissed.
Minnesota Government

Region has small uptick in new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths statewide

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a slight uptick from Sunday’s total. The counties also joined the rest of the state in having no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, keeping Minnesota’s pandemic death toll at 7,231. It was the fifth day in 2021 with no new deaths linked to the illness statewide — some of them were after holidays when new numbers weren’t being reported.
Minnesota Government

UPDATE: New COVID-19 cases dropped in region this week

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s nine counties combined for 375 new COVID-19 cases this week, down 21% from the prior week. The 375 new cases between May 1-7 came after the counties had 476 between April 24-30, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Weekly case totals have been alternating between rises and drops since mid-April.
Minnesota Government

2021-05-05

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage, dated June 22, 2015, made, executed, and delivered by Neil D. Hansen and Cara Hansen, married to each other, as mortgagors, to AgStar Financial Services, FLCA (nka Compeer Financial, FLCA), as mortgagee, filed for record in the office of the County Recorder in and for […]
Minnesota Government

Welcome talks ball diamond

At the Welcome City Council meeting on Tuesday the interim superintendent for Martin County West School District, Chad Brusky, discussed some areas of cooperation between the City and the school district about the ball diamond in Welcome. Both the City and the school would like to have one person to contact for questions and scheduled repairs and financial responsibilities. The school suggested hiring a person for 18 weeks for 15 hours a week during the busy season and then two days a week for 6 hours a week. The school has a legal problem hiring with them not having ownership of the diamond so they suggested renting or leasing the diamond for a year at a time. The City pays water, insurance and electricity for the scoreboard and mows the outer part beyond the fences and puts.
Minnesota Government

County jail looks for food service

FAIRMONT — Martin County Commissioners heard from Chief Deputy Corey Klanderud Tuesday, concerning the county’s jail food service contract with Hy-Vee in Fairmont. Notice was received from Hy-Vee that they will no longer be able to provide that service to the jail, and the county received notice that the service would be terminated by the end of May 2021. Klanderud explained the situation.
Fairmont, MN

COMMUNITY NEWS ‘N’ NOTES

Free Youth Bowling Starts Wednesday, May 5, at Bowlmor. Bowlmor Lanes offers free bowling for youth on Wednesdays this summer beginning Wednesday, May 5. Lanes will be available for students age 16 and younger from 5 to 10 p.m. for free. Shoes and concessions are extra. All bowlers need to wear socks. No reservations are needed.
Minnesota Lifestyle

Fishing opener and water safety

FAIRMONT — The spring and summer months are upon us, and with that comes a multitude of outdoor activities to enjoy. One of those favorite pastimes is fishing, and the fishing opener for walleye, bass, northern pike, and lake trout is next Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.