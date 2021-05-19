newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Notice to Residents

thetrumantribune.com
 1 hour ago

All tree branches hanging over city streets and sidewalks are considered a nuisance and must be trimmed up. Branches must be at least 12-feet above streets and 8-feet above sidewalks. Branches. 3-inches in diameter or less can be hauled to the city burn site at no charge. Contact city hall...

www.thetrumantribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Contact City Hall#Branches 3 Inches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsTri-County Times

EGLE sends Bennett Lake resident notice for illegal dumping

 Illegal dumping on Bennett Lake has caught the attention of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).  Jeff Pierce, environmental quality analyst in the Water Resources Division of EGLE, said approximately 0.06 acre of wetlands was filled on Bennett Lake off 6189 South Dr., owned by Shawn Morway.
GovernmentDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTIC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.
Pennsylvania GovernmentThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PESTIC...

Pursuant to 128.85 of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Title 7 Regulations Centerra Co-op hereby gives notice of ground application of “Restricted Use Pesticides” for the protection of agriculture crops in municipalities in Pennsylvania in the next 45 days. Residents of contiguous properties to our application sites should contact your...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given ...

NOTICE is hereby given that the Borough Council of the Borough of North Braddock, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, will consider two ordinances, summarized as follows, at its meeting, to be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. A summary of the Ordinance is as follows:. AN ORDINANCE OF THE...
Colorado BusinessMountain Mail

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Linda Roxanne Harrington aka Linda Hoffmann Harrington aka Linda H Harrington aka Linda Harrington, Deceased. All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before October 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Governmentcityofpoughkeepsie.com

Public Notice Requesting Letters of Interest and Resumes from Politically Enrolled Residents of the 8th Ward to Serve on the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council to Fill the Vacancy Left by Resignation.

The City of Poughkeepsie Common Council is seeking resumes and cover letters from residents interested in filling a. vacancy left by the resignation of 8th ward Councilmember, Matthew McNamara. As of Tuesday, May 4, 2021, I am in receipt of a letter from Common Councilmember of the 8th Ward, Matthew.
Governmentricentral.com

Need for affordable housing remains on town council’s radar

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – As housing prices continue to climb, the possibility of young professionals and young families being able to afford the costs of living in South Kingstown moves more and more outside the realm of reality. Over the past several years, the South Kingstown Affordable Housing Collaborative Committee has...