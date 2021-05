Senior Trenten Zahn competed for the final time as a Whippet CC runner at the WIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Meet in Janesville on Saturday. Trenten started around the mid 50’s for placing and was able to move his way up into 50th place as the race completed. He competed with grit and determination in a loaded field. His time of 17:26.5 was his second-best time of the season. Trenten’s journey through cross country has been very interesting. As a state qualifier in his sophomore year, he didn’t have a chance to compete at sectionals as a junior due to an auto accident. When Covid hit, there was a very real possibility that he would never run in a Whitewater CC uniform again. Competing in the alternate fall sports season has been a tremendous opportunity for him and his teammates and one to be admired for how he fought his way back to the highest level.