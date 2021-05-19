Planned homeless shelter is a recipe for disaster (letter to the editor)
It is extremely frustrating when City Hall makes unilateral decisions which affect our daily lives without input from local elected officials or the community. Being a part of New York City has left us with battle after battle, year after year, for safe streets, reasonable taxes and basic resources. For this reason, it was no surprise when the Department of Homeless Services notified our local officials one random Tuesday afternoon that they would be building a homeless shelter in Grasmere.www.silive.com