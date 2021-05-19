newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Planned homeless shelter is a recipe for disaster (letter to the editor)

By Michael Tannousis, Matthew Mirones
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

It is extremely frustrating when City Hall makes unilateral decisions which affect our daily lives without input from local elected officials or the community. Being a part of New York City has left us with battle after battle, year after year, for safe streets, reasonable taxes and basic resources. For this reason, it was no surprise when the Department of Homeless Services notified our local officials one random Tuesday afternoon that they would be building a homeless shelter in Grasmere.

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Local Disaster#Public Housing#City Services#Community#Public Services#City Hall#Dhs#Housing Residents#Safe Streets#Elected Officials#Steuben Street#Advice#Basic Resources#Parking Spaces#Phone Call#Hearing#Input#Grasmere#Hylan Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Governmentfox5ny.com

Litter problem in NYC

The pandemic forced all city agencies to trim their budgets. Many New Yorkers say the trash has been piling up.
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
GovernmentNew York Post

Curtis Sliwa challenges NYC mayoral candidates to ride subways for 24 hours

New York’s most famous vigilante-turned-mayoral candidate said he will ride the subways for 24-hours straight to bring down baddies making the city’s mass transit system unsafe. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, a Republican running for City Hall, wants to show he’s the candidate to tackle surging subway crime with his...
Governmenttherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Governmentrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Government13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Governmenttrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
Governmentinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
GovernmentRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
HealthNewsday

Vaccines in, masks out

It's time for everyone to see you smile again. For the fully vaccinated, this is a moment to celebrate. If you've had your shots, and you're comfortable doing so, take off your masks and show us your smile. Come Wednesday, New York will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and...
GovernmentObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.