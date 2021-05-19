Who Should Direct Marvel's 'Blade' Movie? 7 Filmmakers Who Would Be Exciting MCU Additions
After over a decade of speculation, a new Blade movie is finally getting close to rolling cameras. Marvel understandably took its time before introducing the vampire slayer to the cinematic universe, as Wesley Snipes’s performance in the original trilogy of films is downright iconic. 1998’s Blade was the film that relaunched the superhero genre in the wake of Batman & Robin’s failure, and any reboot would have to honor that legacy while also introducing a new interpretation that could feasibly fit within the canon of the MCU.collider.com