Former top NBA pick Kwame Brown responds to criticism from ex-players

By Ryan Gaydos
foxla.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Jordan made Kwame Brown the No. 1 pick of the 2002 NBA Draft out of high school when the legendary player was running the Washington Wizards organization. Brown did not live up to the selection and quickly became a journeyman forward who played for seven teams between 2001 and 2013. Over the last week, Brown had been in the middle of controversy after former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas took a dig at him in a recent podcast interview.

