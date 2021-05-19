Former top NBA pick Kwame Brown responds to criticism from ex-players

Could you possibly have a Space Jam film without the originator of space-related jamming? Thankfully, we will not have to find out. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. That honor goes to current NBA star LeBron James. But everyone and their grandmother (or is that Bugs Bunny in disguise as your grandmother? Tough to say!) is wondering whether Jordan will show up in the film. Although the plot of A New Legacy is a little different than the first film — this time, LeBron is sucked inside a highly advanced computer world called the “Serververse” and has to recruit a team of basketball players to help him — it’s not impossible to imagine that, like, at the end of the movie Michael Jordan shows up to come off the bench and help the new Tune Squad win the day. You can practically hear the audience bursting into applause when he jogs out onto the court.