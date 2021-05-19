What A Blue Bruise On A Mushroom Probably Means
Mushrooms are typically either adored or hated, with folks rarely having an in-between admiration for fungi. Mushroom advocates could argue that it's impossible to hate the food when there are over 50,000 different species of mushrooms out there, according to IKONET. In the defense of mushroom haters, only about 20 varieties are worth eating, as the others lack zest and "can be tough, woody, gelatinous, give off an unpleasant smell, or taste bad."