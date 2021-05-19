newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

First 'Fear Street' Trailer Reveals Netflix's Ambitious Horror Trilogy, Which Will Be Released This Summer

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to fill the Stranger Things and Scream-sized holes in viewers’ hearts, Netflix has released its first teaser for Fear Street, based on the R.L. Stine novels of the same name. In a first for the series and for streaming services in general, Netflix will release three Fear Street movies over the course of three weeks later this summer, continuing to collapse the defined divide between film and television. Could we define Fear Street as a film trilogy or a limited series? Does it really matter as long as I see mangled teens solving mysteries? (Answer: nope).

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Jordana Spiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#Millennials#Horror Film#Horror Movies#Film Series#Horror Television#Horror Fans#Comedy Series#Pg#Scholastic Entertainment#Sony Pictures Tv#Trailer#Horror Regulars#Fear Street Fans#Scream#Mysteries#Millennial Nostalgia#Limited Series#Discover#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, HBO Max for May 2021

You can tell summer is nearly upon us, as this month, the streaming services are welcoming zombie flicks, thrillers, horror films and other pulse-pounding blockbusters in droves. ON NETFLIX. Starts May 14. The Woman in the Window. The voyeuristic ghost of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” is all over this highly...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Trailer for George Romero's Lost Horror Film, The Amusement Park

The lost film referred to by the widow of zombie maestro George A. Romero as the late director’s “most terrifying” is finally seeing the light of day, and come June you’ll be able to experience Romero’s The Amusement Park, virtually unknown since it was first created in 1973. The rediscovered, seemingly experimental film is headed to horror streamer Shudder in the U.S., who have put out a first trailer for Romero’s lost gem.
MoviesCollider

First 'Fear Street' Image Teases a Trilogy of Frights

Fans of author R.L. Stine are in for a treat with a new movie trilogy based on the Fear Street series of the same name, and now, Netflix has released a new teaser image. The films will each explore three different time periods — 1966, 1978 and 1994 — with three different casts but still retaining the horror fun that Stine's work is known for.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The Horror Comedy UNTITLED HORROR MOVIE, Which is About Making a Horror Movie

I’ve got a trailer here for a new supernatural horror-comedy titled Untitled Horror Movie and it follows a group of actors who set out to make their own horror film. In the story, “With their hit TV show on the brink of cancellation, six actors decide to film their own horror movie from home on their owns phones, unintentionally summoning a spirit with an affinity for violence. ‘This Cast and Crew Made a Film in Quarantine Without Ever Meeting… The actors set up lights, did their own makeup, and ran the cameras. The filmmakers advised on Zoom. Somehow… it worked.’”
TV SeriesComicBook

Love Death + Robots Volume 2 Red Band Trailer Released By Netflix

The most intense animated anthology on the planet is returning to Netflix for a second installment this month. Love Death + Robots, from creator Tim Miller, has another eight animated shorts bring released on Netflix on May 14th, and the streaming service is now offering fans a look at all of the intensity and gore this new season will have to offer. On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the red band trailer for Love Death + Robots Volume 2.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Reveals the Post-Apocalyptic World of 'Sweet Tooth' In New Trailer

Netflix has just revealed a new trailer for Sweet Tooth, an upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure story based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic. For those who aren’t familiar with the cult-favorite comic, Sweet Tooth follows a deer-boy named Gus who journeys through a world torn apart by a viral outbreak. He fights to survive hunters who target anyone that bears his half-human form. Gus meets a wanderer with super-human strength and teams up with him as they navigate through the chaos.
ComicsComicBook

Blue Period Anime Releases First Poster, Trailer

If you have not heard of Blue Period, then it is time you listened up! The series happens to be one of the best printing under Kodansha these days, and it is about to make its big transition to television. An anime adaptation of Blue Period is coming this year, and a trailer has gone live for the show as well as a poster.
MoviesInverse

Green Knight movie release date, trailer, and cast for A24's medieval horror epic

It was only a year ago that The Green Knight was all set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. The medieval fantasy film starring Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel as the valiant Sir Gawain, one of the lesser-known knights of King Arthur's Round Table, would have then been followed by a theatrical release in May. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced movie theaters to close and film festivals to be canceled, leaving The Green Knight in the wind.
MoviesComicBook

Netflix to Release First 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder is encouraging social media engagement from his fans -- something that, you may have heard, they are actually fairly adept at. The goal this time? To see the first fifteen minutes of his upcoming zombie action movie, Army of the Dead, which he says fans can unlock with a little bit of digging. Fans who like and retweet a message from Netflix -- embedded below -- will get a follow-up tweet promising them more details on their "mission to unlock" the beginning of the movie, which will be streamed next Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. That's just over a week ahead of the movie's May 21 release date.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Netflix Will Release New Movies Every Week This Summer

The only constants in this world are death, taxes, and Netflix releasing new movies every week of the year. Back in January, Netflix promised they’d release new movies each week of 2021. So far, they haven’t missed a beat. They’ll keep that unbelievable release schedule going through the summer as well. The company’s full summer lineup includes Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, the Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window, an animated revisionist take on American history produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller called America: The Motion Picture, and a gender swapped remake of She’s All That. Plus, like, a ton of other movies.
MoviesComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases Her Excitement at the New Fear Street Trilogy

Actress Maya Hawke is quite familiar with having to stay tight-lipped about the projects she's working on, thanks to debuting in Stranger Things last season, and even though she can't spill any details about her involvement in the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix this summer, she could barely contain her excitement about the ambitious endeavor. The trilogy of films, inspired by R.L. Stine's iconic series of books, is set to unfold over multiple different time periods, with Hawke noting that the series seemingly must be seen to be believed. The Fear Street films don't yet have release dates, other than all three debuting this summer.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Jupiter's Legacy Review: Netflix's Ambitious Superhero Series Can't Stay in the Air

The America of Jupiter's Legacy looks much like the one we know except for one big difference: Since the 1930s, heroes in capes and tights have patrolled its streets and skies, righting wrongs, stopping crime, and keeping supervillains in check. Otherwise it looks quite familiar. Overheated politics divide the nation. Unemployment keeps rising as a gulf between the rich and the poor deepens. Protests fill the street. Residents struggle with depression. Rather than saving the world, the arrival of superheroes has just created another complication. The real problems, the ones at the heart of society, remain beyond their ability to fix.
TV SeriesComicBook

Ragnarok Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix

Just over a year ago came the confirmation from Netflix that their Norse mythology inspired series Ragnarok had been renewed for season two, and now the first trailer for the next batch of episodes have arrived online. The coming-of-age drama takes a new spin on Norse mythology featuring a character that is the living embodiment of Thor and an entire family based on the " jötunn," aka Frost Giants like in the pages of Marvel Comics. The series is set in the fictitious Norwegian town of Edda and the official description for the show from Netflix reads:
TV & Videosthatsitla.com

Netflix’s Fatherhood Trailer Stars Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart may have made his career starring in comedies where there is plenty of screaming and shouting, but it looks like he is shifting gears to something more dramatic and heartfelt. Netflix has released the first trailer for “Fatherhood,” where Hart plays a recently widowed, now turned single father who chooses to push past his grief to move forward to make a stable life for his daughter Maddy.