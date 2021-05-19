First 'Fear Street' Trailer Reveals Netflix's Ambitious Horror Trilogy, Which Will Be Released This Summer
In order to fill the Stranger Things and Scream-sized holes in viewers’ hearts, Netflix has released its first teaser for Fear Street, based on the R.L. Stine novels of the same name. In a first for the series and for streaming services in general, Netflix will release three Fear Street movies over the course of three weeks later this summer, continuing to collapse the defined divide between film and television. Could we define Fear Street as a film trilogy or a limited series? Does it really matter as long as I see mangled teens solving mysteries? (Answer: nope).collider.com