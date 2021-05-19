First 'Fear Street' Trailer Reveals Netflix's Ambitious Horror Trilogy, Which Will Be Released This Summer

Zack Snyder is encouraging social media engagement from his fans -- something that, you may have heard, they are actually fairly adept at. The goal this time? To see the first fifteen minutes of his upcoming zombie action movie, Army of the Dead, which he says fans can unlock with a little bit of digging. Fans who like and retweet a message from Netflix -- embedded below -- will get a follow-up tweet promising them more details on their "mission to unlock" the beginning of the movie, which will be streamed next Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. That's just over a week ahead of the movie's May 21 release date.