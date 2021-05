An eight-year-old Muskogee boy is safe after an Amber Alert is was issued early Tuesday morning. An Amber Alert was issued for eight-year-old Jaiden Johnson after Muskogee police say that he was picked up from his bus stop by, non-custodial parent, 39-year-old Temicah Simpson on Monday around 5:13 p.m. in Muskogee. Muskogee Police say they got a call Tuesday morning from Comanche County deputies who had made contact with Jaiden and his mother in Lawton.