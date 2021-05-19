Loki Learns That "Miss Minutes" Doesn't Mess Around in New Teaser

What better way to mark down three weeks and counting until the premiere of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series than for Disney+ and Marvel Studios to drop a new teaser for Loki? Apparently they agreed because that's what viewers got on Wednesday- and this isn't just any teaser. Loki gets to meet "Miss Minutes"- and let's just say that "Miss Minutes" doesn't like being kept waiting- or resistance of any kind. By now, we know that The God of Mischief will be working his magic throughout the timestream at the end of a short leash being held by Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) as he helps clean up the mess he created. From what we can tell, "Miss Minutes" is his friendly guide to getting adjusted to his involuntary service on behalf of the TVA.