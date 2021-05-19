Gov. Kemp creates commission to look into possible suspension of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order appointing a three-person commission to look into the possibility of suspending Clayton County Victor Hill following his federal indictment.

Hill is facing charges of violating the civil rights of detainees at his jail. Accusations in the suit include claims Hill had detainees strapped into a chair for hours and then locked in a suicide watch cell wearing nothing but a paper gown.

In Kemp’s order, the commission will be made of Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds. They will review the indictment and then recommend to the governor whether Hill should be suspended from office.

Hill faces four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. These charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

The sheriff said he will fight the charges.

“Today I will begin the process of fighting a political motivated federal legal case. My legal team are the only ones authorized to speak on the details of this matter, and they are confident about the facts of this case. Meanwhile, as we go through this process, I will continue to focus on the mission of fighting crime in Clayton County for continued success.”

Federal agents said Hill personally ordered personnel at the Clayton County Jail to strap the four victims into restraint chairs as punishment.

“Hill deprive the detainees of their due process rights because the use of such force is reasonable and unnecessary and amounted to punishment,” Kurk Erskine said.

