Jackson Board of Education approves COVID Appreciation Pay

May 4th is National Teacher Appreciation Day. Education has taken a big hit over the past year. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused schools to shut down across the world and, as of April 2020, the World Economic Forum reported that 1.2 billion students were out of the classroom globally. This means that teachers everywhere had to quickly transition to teaching virtually with little to no training on how to do so, and most (57%, according to a ClassTag survey), say they were "not prepared to facilitate remote learning." The pandemic has also greatly slowed the pace of learning, with only about one in five teachers saying that they were on the same schedule as years past, according to a RAND survey conducted in November. Even as some schools have resumed in-person classes, and others are making plans to do so in the fall, the pandemic will have long-lasting effects on education—and teachers will bear the brunt of getting things back on track.