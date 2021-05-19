newsbreak-logo
Jackson Board of Education approves COVID Appreciation Pay

thesuburbanite.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved COVID-19 Appreciation Pay for all of active employees during its regular board meeting on May 18. Employees will receive a one-time bonus pay per the following amounts:. • Active certified and administrative staff will receive $2,000. • Classified employees...

