50 Cent Is Donating $300,000 to Underperforming Houston Schools, Rebranding Himself in The Southwest
Rapper 50 Cent is donating $300,000 to three underperforming schools in the Houston Independent School District to secure that students get paid internships. On a Monday press conference, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner announced the G-Unity Foundation is partnering with Houston ISD and Horizon United to enrich poor Black students at Wheatley, Worthing and Kashmere high schools, KTRK-TV, a local ABC television station licensed to Houston, reported.www.blackenterprise.com