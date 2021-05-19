newsbreak-logo
50 Cent Is Donating $300,000 to Underperforming Houston Schools, Rebranding Himself in The Southwest

By Christian Spencer
Black Enterprise
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper 50 Cent is donating $300,000 to three underperforming schools in the Houston Independent School District to secure that students get paid internships. On a Monday press conference, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner announced the G-Unity Foundation is partnering with Houston ISD and Horizon United to enrich poor Black students at Wheatley, Worthing and Kashmere high schools, KTRK-TV, a local ABC television station licensed to Houston, reported.

www.blackenterprise.com
