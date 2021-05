'A Gangsta's Pain' bounces back to the top of the chart after earning 61,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to MRC Data. AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo's "A Gangsta's Pain" has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as this week is considered a quiet one with no albums debut in the top 10 for the first time in two months. "A Gangsta's Pain" bounces back to the top of the chart after earning 61,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to MRC Data.