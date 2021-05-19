5 Ways to Be a Strong Leader

Practice Ambassador for Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery and Visual Branding Expert. I believe culture is the leading indicator of any business's success. Why is business culture so important? Culture determines what makes each business unique, and it defines the personality and values of the organization. Company culture can have a strategic impact on the success and longevity of any brand. When managers and business owners create a consistent and clear culture that inspires high buy-in, I've found that employees begin to bring more value to their daily tasks and increase their productivity based on community-wide beliefs and an overarching goal. When employees work harder and invest in cultural initiatives, the customer experience can be enhanced, word-of-mouth marketing can improve, production can increase and the brand can be elevated.